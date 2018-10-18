NDLEA Arrests Woman Whose Husband Hid Over 200kg Of Indian Hemp At Home



Yakubu Kibo, Commander of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Adamawa Stste, has revealed that his command has confiscated 200.7 kilogrammes of a substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

Kibo, disclosed this to newsmen in Yola, saying "the prohibited drug was seized from one Alhaji Ali Lafiya, whose wife, Aisha, was arrested in his stead".

Kibo said the suspected drug baron was at large during the seizure at his residence in Anguwar Waji area of Lafia, Lamurde Local Government Area of the state.

”At about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, following an intelligence report, men of a Special Squad of the NDLEA stormed the house of one Alhaji Ali Lafiya at Anguwar Waji in Lafia town. A total of 200.7 kg of substance believed to be Indian hemp was seized," he said.

“Although, the suspect was at large during the operation, his wife, Aisha Ali, 30 years old, was arrested."

According to the Commander, from intelligence gathering, Lafia town in Lamurde is becoming a den of drug dealers.

He assured the public that the suspect was being trailed and would be apprehended soon.

When interviewed, Aisha told newsmen that she had been married to the suspect as second wife for the past seven years.

She confessed that she was aware of the illicit business of her husband.