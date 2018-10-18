Political Appointees, Civil Servants, Students To Undergo Compulsory Drug Test In Kano

“All political appointees, civil servants particularly the ones that are due for promotion and students seeking admission will henceforth undergo compulsory drug test in the state," Muhammad Garba, the Commissioner for Information, said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2018

The Kano State Government has granted approval for compulsory drug test for political appointees, civil servants and students in the state.

Mallam Muhammad Garba, the Commissioner for Information, said the decision was taken at the State Executive Council meeting held in Kano on Thursday.

According to NAN, Garba said the policy was adopted to address drug abuse in the state.

He said: “All political appointees, civil servants particularly the ones that are due for promotion and students seeking admission will henceforth undergo compulsory drug test in the state."

He also noted that the council had approved N332 million for the treatment of malnourished children for the period of six months in 2018, just as N67.3 million was approved for the construction of drainages in Warkai village in Warawa Local Government Area to avert flooding.‎

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Entire PDP Ward’ In Akwa Ibom Defects To APC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku: Peter Obi Speaks On Southeast Govs Working Against Him
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Upholds Shehu Sani As Candidate For Kaduna Senatorial District
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senate Confirms Buhari's NPC Nominee With 'Questionable Certificate'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Akpabio To Saraki: Senate Leadership Must Change
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Entire PDP Ward’ In Akwa Ibom Defects To APC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku: Peter Obi Speaks On Southeast Govs Working Against Him
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Upholds Shehu Sani As Candidate For Kaduna Senatorial District
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive BREAKING: Usman Yusuf, Executive Secretary Of NHIS, Gets Fresh Suspension
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Confirms Buhari's NPC Nominee With 'Questionable Certificate'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Sorry Atiku, You Can’t Buy Integrity, What is Rotten, Is Rotten By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Akpabio To Saraki: Senate Leadership Must Change
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Fayose: EFCC Gives Update On Probe Of Ex-gov
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspects Confess To Selling 31 Human Heads, Body Parts To Prominent Personalities In Kwara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER You’re Midgets, Ohanaeze Mocks Igbo Presidential Candidates, Backs Obi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics FG Bars FRCN From Holding Scheduled Interview With Sowore
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad