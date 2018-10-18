Political Appointees, Civil Servants, Students To Undergo Compulsory Drug Test In Kano

The Kano State Government has granted approval for compulsory drug test for political appointees, civil servants and students in the state.

Mallam Muhammad Garba, the Commissioner for Information, said the decision was taken at the State Executive Council meeting held in Kano on Thursday.

According to NAN, Garba said the policy was adopted to address drug abuse in the state.

He said: “All political appointees, civil servants particularly the ones that are due for promotion and students seeking admission will henceforth undergo compulsory drug test in the state."

He also noted that the council had approved N332 million for the treatment of malnourished children for the period of six months in 2018, just as N67.3 million was approved for the construction of drainages in Warkai village in Warawa Local Government Area to avert flooding.‎