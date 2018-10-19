NBC Threatens To Sanction AIT Over Fast-Rising, Govt-Critical Kakaaki Social

Since premiering on AIT Kakaaki on August 7, Kakaaki Social has gained widespread acclaim, numerous viewers praising both the station and its presenter, Ohimai Godwin Amaize, for providing a refreshing platform for the amplifying of social-media voices.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2018

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned Africa Independent Television (AIT) to be careful in its usage of “user-generated content from the social media” on Kakaaki Social, a recent introduction to the early-morning show that extracts social-media comments on current political developments.

The warning was contained in a letter obtained by SaharaReporters and dated October 15, from Francisca Aiyetan on behalf of NBC’s Director of Broadcast Monitoring to the Managing Director of DAAR Communications Plc, titled ‘Social Media Segment of KAKAAKI: Need For caution’.

“It has come to the notice of the National Broadcasting Commission that a new segment was recently introduced In your flagship programme, Kakaaki, which makes use of user generated content from the social media,” read the letter.

“While this may be permissible, we advise you to ensure the utmost professionalism is employed in order to maintain editorial responsibility as indicated in our earlier letter dated 21st June, 2018 on the use of trending issues on social media.

“For the avoidance of doubt please note the following section of Nigeria broadcasting code; section 5.6.3 and 5.6.4

“Section 5.6.3: Broadcast shall take responsibility for all user generated content used on their medium

“Section 5.6.4: Material from user generated source shall meet all provision of the code.

 “Please ensure compliance to avoid sanction.”

SaharaReporters, New York

