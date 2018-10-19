Security Agencies Biggest Threat To Nigeria’s Democracy, Say Clerics

Some church leaders in Abuja have berated the Nigerian security forces for their partisan posture and dastardly behaviour during elections, saying they are the biggest threat to the nation’s democracy.

The clerics numbering about 150 made the assertion yesterday at a one-day training programme for Christian leaders on credible elections in the country.

They specifically chided the military, police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for conniving with politicians and corrupt officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to subvert the people’s popular choices during elections.

This was part of resolutions at the end of a training organised by Priests Peace Justice Initiative (PPJI), the social arm of Palace of Priests Assembly (PPA), which recently embarked on a nationwide campaign tagged #THESHUNCORRUPTION PROJECT with the theme: Mobilising Christians Against Corruption in Nigeria, supported by the MacArthur Foundation.

While commending INEC for improving on the conduct of elections in the country, a facilitator at the training, Ezenwa Nwagwu, noted that from 2015 to 2018, the commission conducted 191 elections with only three of them reversed by the courts.

The technical sessions of the training covered The Role of Christian Leaders in the Electoral Process, Voter Education, Election Observation/Monitoring, as well as Christians and Demand for Accountability from Leaders.

Speaking earlier, General Overseer of PPA, Otive Igbuzor, said God gave the church the vision to mobilise Christians, especially Pentecostals to join the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Otive said corruption poses a huge threat to the world even as several scholars and development experts are beginning to focus more attention on the scourge.

However, traditional religion adherents under the aegis of Ancient Religion Societies of African Descendants International Council (ARSADIC) have predicted peaceful polls in the country next year.

They, however, warned against doomsday prophecies and urged all Nigerians to be optimistic of better days ahead.

The group stated this while revealing some of the messages from Ifa to the country ahead of the 2019 general elections at the second Annual General Meeting (AGM) and peace prayer for Nigeria and the Diaspora organised by ARSADIC at the Oba Okunade Sijuwade Memorial Hall, Oke Mogun, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has warned against the use of public funds to induce voters during the 2019 general elections.