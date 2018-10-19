VIDEO: Naomi Oluwaseyi, Ooni Of Ife's New Queen, In 'Spiritual Action'

Since late Thursday night, the media has been agog with news of the announcement of Naomi Silekunola Oluwaseyi as the new queen of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunmusi.

Naomi, 25, is based in Akure, the Ondo State capital, where she is an evangelist and Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate and an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Talks are on about the propriety of a proponent of the Christian faith entering a union with a throne steeped in ancient Yoruba tradition.

Here’s a sample — courtesy of Ochuwa Lexie Idode — of what the new Queen looks like in her spiritual elements.

Not like the king minds, anyway, having already written: “I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials.

"Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the 'Fear Of God In You'.

"It is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen, #OoniOfIfe #Otisese.”