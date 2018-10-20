Nnamdi Kanu To Address 'World Press Conference' From Jerusalem 'Within 24 Hours'

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is currently in Jerusalem and is scheduled to address a world press conference, SaharaReporters has learnt.

He was last seen on September 14, 2017, when a raid was carried out on his home by the Nigerian Army.

However, on Friday, a video of Kanu praying in Jerusalem surfaced online, 13 months after the IPOB leader was last seen and heard of.

Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, confirmed to SaharaReporters on Saturday that his client was the one in the video.

He said: “Only, this morning, I received a direct confirmation from my client, hearing once from him after 13 months in captivity.

“Furthermore, the shocking tale of how he made it out alive will be made public in his scheduled world press broadcast to be beamed live within the next 24 hours.

“The world will now hear, from the horse's mouth, the gory accounts of what happened in my client's home on the 14th day of September 2017," he said.

Ejiofor maintained that it was not yet over between his client and the military, stating that they still owe the court an explanation on why they moved their Armoured Personnel Carriers into Kanu’s home on September 14, 2017, an action which he said resulted in the death of more than 50 IPOB members.

Ejiofor subsequently released a press statement, which reads:

BRIEF STATEMENT ON THE APPEARANCE OF MY CLIENT (NNAMDI KANU) IN JERUSALEM YESTERDAY.

I woke up yesterday to scintillating news making round the social and online media to the effect that my client (Nnamdi Kanu) was sighted in Jerusalem during a prayer session.

Initially, I wanted to disbelieve it but for the source, struggling at the same time to come to reality that God has kept to His Promises after the murderous invasion of his home on the 14th day of September 2017, by rampaging Nigerian Soldiers, that saw the horrific blood carnage witnessed in his home on this black day.

But the God of Isaac, Abraham and Jacob has put enemies to shame, by the development of yesterday.

I cannot forget in a haste the anxiety that had enveloped me for this past 13 months .The anxiety over the uncertainty of his safety after my last contact with him on the 14th day of September 2017. A day I can never forget for the rest of my life.

On the face of this cheerful news staring on my face, I immediately intensified effort to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the video clip. Only, this morning, I received a direct confirmation from my client, hearing once from him after 13months in captivity.

I am very delighted therefore, to use this singular opportunity to announce to the world that my client is the very person seen in the pictures /video. That i can confirm authoritatively.

Furthermore, the shocking tale of how he made it alive once again will be made public in his scheduled world press broadcast to be beamed live within the next 24 hours.

The general public and indeed the world is advised to keep a date with this broadcast.

The world will now hear from the horses mouth, the gory accounts of what happened in my client's home on the 14th day of September 2017, only tommorow.

Thank you all for your prayers which had sustained him throughout the period of 13 months in captivity.

To His most Mighty name shall all the glory be ascribed unto.

It's not yet over for the Nigerian Soldiers, because they are still under a compelling duty to offer explanation to the court why they moved their Armoured Perssonnel Carriers (APC) into the home of my client on the 14th day of september 2017 and the genocidal massacre of over 50 (fifty)members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in my client's home.

Thank you all.

Bar. Ifeanyi Ejiofor

(Nnamdi Kanu's Attorney)