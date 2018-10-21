Police Arrest Woman Who Leads Kidnap-For-Ransom Gang In Nasarawa, Abuja, Plateau

"Arrest of vicious and notorious kidnap-for-ransom gang led by a woman, Hawa Yunusa, from Masaka, Nasarawa State who has no means of livelihood but leads so many kidnapping gangs for several kidnappings of prominent Nigerians," the statement read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2018

Hawa Yinusa, alongside two members of her gang, have been paraded by the Police over allegations of kidnapping and murder.

A Police statement issued on Sunday by acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer, named the other two suspects as Nura Dahiru, also known as 'Ula', and Buhari Hamisu, also known as 'Wiseman'.

Exhibis found in their possession were three AK47 rifles, 38 rounds of AK47 ammunition, one Honda Hennessey car belonging to a victim and one cutlass.

The victim's car was originally ash colour but was changed by the suspect to navy blue.

The statement read: "Arrest of vicious and notorious kidnap-for-ransom gang led by a woman, Hawa Yunusa, from Masaka, Nasarawa State who has no means of livelihood but leads so many kidnapping gangs; for several kidnappings of prominent Nigerians, including one Aisha Haruna (a business woman) referred to as Zainab by her family and friends, who was kidnapped and later killed and abandoned by this gang in the bush at Uke town, Nasarawa State.

"The victim’s car, Honda Hennessey was robbed after killing her including her stock of clothing inside the car. The suspect, Hawa Yinusa, further went to court and swore to an affidavit claiming that the victim was her sister before she died and was in the process of withdrawing from the bank about One Million Naira (N1,000,000.00) belonging to the victim before she was arrested.

"The two last suspects Nura Dahiru a.k.a Ula and Buhari Hamisu a.k.a wiseman were mobilized into the criminal gang by Hawa Yinusa. One (1) of the suspects died during a shootout with the IGP Strike Force and the three (3) AK47, Thirty Eight (38) Rounds of AK47 Ammunition and One (1) Big Cutlass used in killing some of their victims were recovered from their possession.

"The suspect, Hawa Yinusa and her gangs have carried out several kidnappings between Abuja, Nasarawa and Plateau States. They have also been involved and confessed to other forms of kidnappings of innocent people, collecting their ATM cards and withdrawing their money before releasing them. Some of their victims have come forward to the Police investigator and identified them. They will be charged to court on completion of investigation."

SaharaReporters, New York

