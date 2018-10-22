Lawyer Asks Court To Remand His Client Over 'Rape And Murder' Of 20-Year-Old Model

Counsel to Ebenezer Adedimola, who is the suspect in the murder of a 20-year-old 'freelance model' in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has supported the motion that his client be remanded in prison custody.

Adedimola was docked at the Magistrate Court in Akure, for allegedly killing Oluwaseun Ajila, on Monday.

Ajila, popularly known as 'Flonna', was killed inside her mother’s house at Sunday bus-stop, Ijoka road, Akure on October 4, 2018.

She was stabbed and strangulated, before she was raped to death.

Adedimola has denied killing the victim, who happened to be his estranged lover. However, on Monday, Adebayo Ayorinde, the prosecution counsel dragged the culprit to the Magistrate court with a two-count charge with sheet number MAK/No/451C.

The charges read: "That you Adejumola Ebenezer Olumide 'm', on the 4th of October 2018, between 1705hrs and 1910hrs, at Labake Street, beside Kabafat Nursery and Primary School, Abusoro, Akure, in Ondo State Magisterial District, did kill one Ajila Oluwaseun 'f' age 20yrs, by strangulating and stabbing her with kitchen knife which resulted in her death, and thereby committed an offence, contrary to section 316 and punishable under section 319(1) of the Criminal, Cap 37,vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

"Count II: That you Adejumola Ebenezer Olumide 'm', on same date, time and place, in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did rape on Ajila Oluwaseun 'f' age 20yrs, and thereby committed and offence, contrary to section 357 and punishable under section 358 of the Criminal, Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006".

Ayorinde told the court that the police would need more time for its investigation.

He therefore asked the court to adjourn the case and asked for the remand of the culprit citing section 269 of criminal code.

Abdulrahman Yusuf, the defence counsel, also supported that the suspect be remanded in prison, and called for an adjournment of the case.

In her ruling, Magistrate B. Yakubu, ordered the culprit to be remanded at Olokuta Medium Prison, Akure and adjourned the case to January 22, 2019 pending the advice from Department of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The late model’s mother, Mrs.Yemi Ajila, who spoke to SaharaReporters accused the culprit of killing her only daughter.

She said: "He (Ebenezer) called me on phone on the same day of the incident and was asking if I'm at home and I told him no. Unfortunately, by the time I got home, I met my daughter dead and in a pool of blood.