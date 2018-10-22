PHOTOS: Angry Staff 'Detain' Suspended NHIS Boss In His Office

Following the forced entry of the suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf, into office on Monday, workers have barricaded the entrance of the building and vowed not to allow him to come out of the office.

Yusuf was accompanied by armed policemen, who fired tear gas canisters to disperse the protesting staff, who had earlier tried to prevent him from entering the office. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: '50 Policemen' Escort Suspended NHIS Boss To Office

At the time of filing this report, workers had vacated their offices and converged outside, stating that the atmosphere was not conducive for work.

They also threatened not to open the main gate for him to leave.

More to follow...