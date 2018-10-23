Ambode Vows to 'Campaign Heavily’ For Buhari And Sanwo-Olu

“We are going to campaign heavily for him. I am also committed to ensuring that the APC wins the governorship election come 2019. We support the candidacy of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and we would make sure that APC retains Lagos State and the centre.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 23, 2018

Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State, on Tuesday said he would lead a strong campaign to ensure victory for President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the 2019 general election.

Speaking with journalists at the Presidential Wing of the Muritala Mohammed International Airport shortly after he accompanied the President to perform the official commissioning of the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Border Posts at Seme-Krake joint border post in Badagry, Ambode reiterated how important it is for the APC to retain its leadership positions both in the federal and state levels.

“I have just accompanied Mr. President to the Nigerian-Benin Border Post. So what we have commissioned today is a joint Border Patrol post between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin and it is called Semo-Krake Border Post,” a press statement by Habib Aruna, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, quoted him as saying.

“But again, just to also use this opportunity to let Lagosians know that we are heavily committed to the re-election of Mr. President and you can see that his continuous visit to Lagos reiterates the fact that he is actually a lover of Lagos State and I am committed to ensuring his re-election.

Earlier, Governor Ambode had received the President at the airport before the duo proceeded to Seme where the President joined his Republic of Benin counterpart, Patrice Talon, to inaugurate the Border Post.

With the inauguration, the Seme-Krake joint border, one of the busiest boundary lines not only in West Africa but the whole continent, daily recording huge movement of persons, goods and services, is expected to enhance the free movement of persons and goods in the region and foster integration between the people of Nigeria and Benin.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

