Corruption So Endemic In Africa That Only Generational Shift Can End It, Says US Ambassador

United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor P. Nagy, said: "Corruption is so endemic that it will require a generational shift. That is one of my biggest hope in the young generations that they won't be able to tolerate what the old people are tolerating."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 23, 2018

United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor P. Nagy, says corruption will only end on the African continent when the younger generation is ready to stand against it.

Nagy, who spoke with African journalists via a telephone press conference ahead of his visit to the continent, maintained that corruption is so endemic on the continent that it would require a generational shift to eradicate it.

He said: “Corruption is so endemic that it will require a generational shift. That is one of my biggest hope in the young generations that they won't be able to tolerate what the old people are tolerating.”

He said a total and cultural change from leadership and bureaucracy, as well as support for non-governmental organisations, would help in putting an end to corruption in Africa.

“It has to be a cultural shift to young people who will say 'enough is enough' and can't tolerate it anymore. As the young people come in and we empower women, we hope corruption reduces,” he said.

Nagy, who has been a US diplomat in Africa for 22 years, urged African leaders to make the continent favourable for foreign direct investment that will help attract investors for developed countries.

“Africa should put environment in place that is transparent and rightly placed to attract investments that are done transparently. They should put in place environment that will interest foreign investment in the continent.”

When asked if Nigeria was on the list of countries he hoped to visit, he said: “There is crisis in North East, historical problem in the Middle Belt and election is coming up, which will be interesting, so why won’t I want to visit?"

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International VIDEOS: Buhari With Ambode In Lagos For Official Handover Of New ECOWAS Border Posts
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption A Few Kleptocratic Elites Giving Nigeria A Bad Name, Okonjo-Iweala Laments In Copenhagen
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fayose To Remain In Detention As Court Adjourns Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News 'He Stood By Me In Time Of Trouble' — Fani-Kayode Explains Presence In Court With Fayose
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive BREAKING: Usman Yusuf, Executive Secretary Of NHIS, Gets Fresh Suspension
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Corruption Fayose Lands In Lagos Ahead Of Court Trial
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

The Nation Newspaper MTN Confirms Call Logs Between Justice Yunusa, Ricky Tarfa
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
International VIDEOS: Buhari With Ambode In Lagos For Official Handover Of New ECOWAS Border Posts
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Garba Shehu Defends NHIS ES Yusuf Usman, Says Suspension ‘Ethnicised And Politicised’
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity 2019 Presidency: Father Mbaka Attacks Buhari, Atiku, Predicts Winner Of Election
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Buhari Gives APC Marching Orders To Take Over Kwara from Saraki​
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections 'Oshiomhole Lied — 90 Percent Of APC Members Are Not Happy With Him'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News Reptiles, Thieves Compound Flooding Woes In Goodluck Jonathan's Hometown
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Grand Corruption My Biggest Surprise As Vice-President – Osinbajo​
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption A Few Kleptocratic Elites Giving Nigeria A Bad Name, Okonjo-Iweala Laments In Copenhagen
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections After Shehu Sani, Another Senator Dumps APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM South-East Group Vows To 'Physically Deliver' Nnamdi Kanu To Police If He Ever Enters Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ondo C&S Prophet Scares Church Member WIth Kidnap In Exchange For N150,000
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad