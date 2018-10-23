Corruption So Endemic In Africa That Only Generational Shift Can End It, Says US Ambassador

United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor P. Nagy, says corruption will only end on the African continent when the younger generation is ready to stand against it.

Nagy, who spoke with African journalists via a telephone press conference ahead of his visit to the continent, maintained that corruption is so endemic on the continent that it would require a generational shift to eradicate it.

He said: “Corruption is so endemic that it will require a generational shift. That is one of my biggest hope in the young generations that they won't be able to tolerate what the old people are tolerating.”

He said a total and cultural change from leadership and bureaucracy, as well as support for non-governmental organisations, would help in putting an end to corruption in Africa.

“It has to be a cultural shift to young people who will say 'enough is enough' and can't tolerate it anymore. As the young people come in and we empower women, we hope corruption reduces,” he said.

Nagy, who has been a US diplomat in Africa for 22 years, urged African leaders to make the continent favourable for foreign direct investment that will help attract investors for developed countries.

“Africa should put environment in place that is transparent and rightly placed to attract investments that are done transparently. They should put in place environment that will interest foreign investment in the continent.”

When asked if Nigeria was on the list of countries he hoped to visit, he said: “There is crisis in North East, historical problem in the Middle Belt and election is coming up, which will be interesting, so why won’t I want to visit?"