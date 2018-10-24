BREAKING: Court Grants Fayose N50m Bail

His second appearance before the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday, lasted less than 30 minutes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2018

Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State, has been granted bail in the sum of N50 million.

He was also asked to provide a surety who must have landed property in Lagos. The guarantor is also required to have three-year tax clearance in Lagos.

Fayose was arraigned before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges of corruption.

He arrived at the court premises on Wednesday around 9am, escorted by armed security operatives and officials of the EFCC.

Fayose is facing an 11-count charge bothering on receiving illegal monies to fund his 2014 governorship campaign in Ekiti State, among other allegations of benefitting from proceeds of money laundering.

SaharaReporters, New York

