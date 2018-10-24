BREAKING: Dozens ‘Killed’ In Adamawa After Murder Of Three Vigilantes

Local sources told SaharaReporters that the crisis began after three vigilantes who responded to a distress call from a farmer were murdered in the bush by unidentified gunmen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2018

Dozens are feared killed in a deadly communal clash that erupted on Tuesday night in Lafiya, Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Mohammed Sani, who escaped death by the whiskers, told our correspondent that "violence erupted yesterday [Tuesday] evening in Lafiya after the corpse of a villager was found on his Soybeans farm". 

He added that another villager who was tied and buried under a heap of hay was rescued alive and is currently recuperating at the Specialist Hospital in Yola.

Another villager, Alhaji Zubairu, told SaharaReporters: "I can confirm that I heard the rattling sound of gunshots yesterday in the evening and saw flames of fire, and in the twinkling of an eye, Simsiri and Boshkiri neigborhoods in Lafiya were covered with smouldering smoke.

"I can also confirm that the crisis, which started as a result of an attack on farmers, has since taken a religious dimension, because attacks have been carried out on worship centre on both religious divides in the area.”

He confirmed that security operatives had since been deployed to the area.

"Yes I can confirm that normalcy has almost returned, because security operatives, comprising the mobile policemen and soldiers, are fully on ground in Lafiya", Zubairu added.

Othman Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters but declined to give details as of the time of filing this report.

"Yes I'm aware of the incident in Lafiya Lamurde, but right now I'm going into a meeting about the matter and can only give details after the meeting,” Othman said.

