'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa

In the new video by Wizkid, the singer and Tiwa Savage engaged in steamy romantic sessions, which got tongues wagging on Twitter.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2018

Nigerians are currently having a field day on Twitter after Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid released visuals for his single 'Fever', which featured Nigerian Singer Tiwa Savage, making an appearance as a video vixen.

It will be recalled that Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, Teebliz, had debunked rumours that Wizkid was having having an intimate affair with her.

In a post on his instagram, he had called on anyone to “Show me your evidence that Tiwa f**ked Wizkid. She better be f**king with Femi Otedola, Aliko Dangote, Or Mr Adeleke Aka Baba Olowo!!!. If you are not in that category then F**K YOU.” See Also Entertainment Tee Billz: Tiwa Savage Better Be F**king Otedola, Dangote… Not Wizkid 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

However, in the new video by Wizkid, the singer and Tiwa Savage engaged in steamy romantic sessions that got tongues wagging on Twitter.

Below are some of the reactions:

