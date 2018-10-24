Keri Hilson Announces Visit To Nigeria

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2018

American singer, Keri Hilson, has announced that she will be visiting Nigeria soon.

The singer made this known on her Twitter handle on October 22, 2018 where she revealed that she will perform at the grand opening of a club in Abuja.

"Nigeria!!! I’m coming to Abuja, performing at the Grand Opening of PlayHilton this weekend!!" her tweet read. 

It was also gathered that Keri Hilson will be at the Tony Elemelu entrepreneurship programme, which is set to hold on October 25, 2018.

Keri Hilson, who secured a record deal at the age of 14, has written songs for artistes like Britney Spears, The Pussycat Dolls and Mary J. Blige. 

