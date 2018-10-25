Ganduje Has Been Collecting 15-25% Cut From Contractors For Years, Says Daily Nigerian Publisher

Jaafar Jaafar, Publisher of Daily Nigerian newspaper, has revealed that Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, had been collecting kickbacks from contractors in the state for a long time.

Jaafar made the disclosure during an investigative hearing on Thursday.

A video of Ganduje collecting money from a person purported to be a contractor had been published by Daily Nigerian, and Jaafar had been summoned by the House to a hearing on the matter. See Also Corruption EXTRA: Kano Assembly To Investigate 'Video Cliffs' Of Governor Ganduje

In his presentation on Thursday, the publisher maintained that Ganduje had been under investigation for more than two years, when he got a hint from his contractor-friend that the governor received amounts ranging between 15 to 25 per cent of contract funds for every project executed in the state.

He said: “More than two years ago, a contractor-friend of mine complained to me that the Governor had been receiving kickbacks, ranging from 15 to 25 per cent, for every project executed in the state from contractors.

“We then agreed to plant spy cameras on his kaftan lapel so that he can capture the brazen act in hard evidence.”

Jaafar maintained that the contractor who was used to trap the Governor captured at least 15 clips, nine of which fully showed the Governor’s face, body and hands collecting bundles of dollars.

He also stated that the video was released to public domain, and its authenticity was verified, adding that it was further proven genuine by other organizations.

“In the case of the video clips in question, our in-house technical expert, the editor-in-chief and editorial adviser certified that the videos were original and not doctored contents," he said.

“Experts from Amnesty International Nigeria, BBC and Premium Times also watched the clips and certified their authenticity before we went to press."

Jaafar maintained that his news platform is willing to share the video without any form of editing to assist the committee in its investigation.

On October 14, 2018, Daily Nigerian published a video showing Ganduje receiving money from a contractor in foreign currency.

The video also showed him tucking these monies under his outfit, as well as putting them inside an envelope.