Ogun guber: APC Women Threaten To Storm Abuja Naked Over Akinlade

“Akinlade is the one who all APC women voted for and anything apart from Akinlade is a no to us. We are warning the NWC, led by Oshiomhole, because women are going to take action if they fail to announce Akinlade as the party candidate before Friday. We are going to storm Abuja to express our displeasure and we will go naked,” Giwa said.

by THE SUN NEWSPAPER Oct 25, 2018

 

Protests have continued to greet the outcome of the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, as scores of women from the three senatorial districts, yesterday, took to major streets of Abeokuta metropolis, to protest the alleged imposition of candidates in the state.

The women also threatened to occupy the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, naked, tomorrow, if the National Working Committee (NWC) and the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, fail to announce the consensus candidate of the party, Adekunle Akinlade, as the substantive governorship candidate of the party in the state.

Deputy Governor, Yetunde Onanuga, while addressing the protesters, who later stormed the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan, said she was ready to follow them to occupy Abuja.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the protesters also stormed the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, and accused the NWC of announcing an aspirant “who is not popular” as the party’s governorship candidate.

Addressing newsmen, APC Women Leader, Shade Giwa, claimed the party voted for Akinlade during the primary election on October 2, and he emerged as the winner, but the electoral committee announced Dapo Abiodun as the winner.

“The electoral committee should be warned, Oshiomhole should be warned, he should release our mandate, we give him till Friday to announce the result or else, by Saturday, we will meet him in Abuja.

“We want Nigerians to know that we, in Ogun State, are of Ogun standard and we cannot take anything apart from that.

In the party primary recently conducted in Ogun, we voted for Akinlade, we don’t know Dapo.

“Akinlade is the one who all APC women voted for and anything apart from Akinlade is a no to us.

“We are warning the NWC, led by Oshiomhole, because women are going to take action if they fail to announce Akinlade as the party candidate before Friday. We are going to storm Abuja to express our displeasure and we will go naked,” Giwa said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
THE SUN NEWSPAPER

You may also like

Read Next

Entertainment 'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment 'It's Not A Community Project' — Tiwa Says Your Relationship 'Doesn't Have To Make Sense To Anyone'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Bags Two Years In Jail For Posting Ex-lover's Nude Pictures On Facebook
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Dozens ‘Killed’ In Adamawa After Murder Of Three Vigilantes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Keri Hilson Announces Visit To Nigeria
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment 'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Defection: Senator Ekweremadu Finally Speaks On Dumping PDP For APC​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment 'It's Not A Community Project' — Tiwa Says Your Relationship 'Doesn't Have To Make Sense To Anyone'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Five Months of 'Non-stop, Taxing Work', Atiku Campaign Organisation Takes A Break
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PM News, LAGOS Britain Briefs Nigeria On IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s Movement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man Bags Two Years In Jail For Posting Ex-lover's Nude Pictures On Facebook
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari Was Right: Nigerian Youths Are Lazy By Mike Stan
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Defence Council: South East Exclusion Splits Senators
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PM News, LAGOS FG Moves To Reduce Number Of Children Per Mother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Govt Relaxes 24-Hour Curfew
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Dozens ‘Killed’ In Adamawa After Murder Of Three Vigilantes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad