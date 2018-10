Sahle-Work Zewde has been elected Ethiopian president by members of parliament.

She is the first woman to hold the post.

In June 2018, Sahle-Work was appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General as his Special Representative to the African Union, and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union at the level of Under-Secretary-General.

Her election comes hours after former President Mulatu Teshome resigned from office.

Teshome tendered his resignation to parliament on Wednesday.