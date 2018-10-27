2019 Presidency: Al-Mustapha Also Blames Military For Failure To Submit Certificate

by DAILYPOST Oct 27, 2018

The presidential candidate of Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), Hamza Al-Mustapha, has also blamed the Military for his failure to submit academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

All the aspirants seeking elective positions in the country are expected to submit certain documents, including their academic credentials to INEC.

But Al-Mustapha, a retired major in the Nigerian army, told the commission his documents were in possession of the military.

In his particulars submitted to the commission, Al-Mustapha said the military has “refused” to release his academic certificates, despite court orders asking them to do so.

He said: “I was a victim of persecution for 15 years over deliberate trump of charges. I was, however, exonerated and freed of the wanton charges vide court of appeal ruling on 12 July 2013.

“My entire personal documents including my certificates and awards were taken by the then government in 1998.

“Formal complaints were registered before the high court of Lagos (2000 – 2001) and federal high court, Lagos division, (2004 – 2007) but the government refused to obey court orders till today.

“However, Nigeria army (my employer – 1983 – 2013) is in custody of the certificates this application is asking of.”

President Muhammadu Buhari also failed to submit his academic credentials, saying they are with the military.

