32 Arrested As Kaduna Government Relaxes Curfew In Kachia

The Kaduna State Government has relaxed the 24-Hour curfew in parts of the state.

This was contained in a statement by Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor (Media and Publicity) on Saturday after a meeting of a select committee of the Kaduna State Security Council.

According to the statement, residents of Kachia are free to go about their business till 5pm on Saturday. There is also freedom of movement daily from 6am to 5pm on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

32 people have been arrested in connection with violence in the state.

The statement read: "The Security Council noted with gratitude the exemplary conduct of the people of Kachia who have remained peaceful while mourning the loss of a much revered monarch. In recognition of this positive contribution to harmony, the Security Council has directed that the curfew in Kachia be relaxed immediately, today, Saturday, 27th October 2018.

"Residents of Kachia are free to go about their legitimate business from now till 5pm today. From tomorrow, Sunday, 28th October 2018, Kachia residents are also free to move from 6am till 5pm daily.

"Within the curfew areas, security agencies thwarted attempts to destroy places of worship in Kawo and Hanyin Banki. It was also reported that one person was killed in Kasuwan Magani and another arrested with a weapon overnight.

"The Police reported that 32 persons have been arrested since yesterday for involvement in the disturbances. These persons will be investigated and prosecuted."