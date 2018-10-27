Ekiti Seals Buildings Linked To Fayose

The state’s Ministry of Housing and Physical Planning and Urban Development said the erection of the buildings contravened laws guiding urban renewal regulations of the state government.

by Doyin Adebusuyi, Ado Ekiti Oct 27, 2018

The Ekiti State government has sealed two buildings linked to former governor Ayodele Fayose in Ado Ekiti for lack of approved plan and permit.

The state’s Ministry of Housing and Physical Planning and Urban Development said the erection of the buildings contravened laws guiding urban renewal regulations of the state government. The buildings with elevated fence covering over six plots are located at the Government Reservation Area (GRA) in Ado Ekiti. Our correspondent observed during a visit yesterday that the gate to the buildings was locked.

Doyin Adebusuyi, Ado Ekiti

