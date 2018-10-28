Airlines, Railway Stations To Resume Services To Kaduna, As Govt Relaxes Curfew

The Kaduna State Government has relaxed the curfew imposed on Kaduna metropolis and environs.

The curfew for Sunday lasted till 5pm, and from Monday, October 29, 2018, the curfew is also relaxed from 6am to 5pm.

A statement by Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor (Media and Publicity) noted that "residents of Kaduna metropolis, Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru and Kateri now join the people of Kachi in having free movement during daytime hours".

The statement continued: "Banks and markets are expected to reopen and deliver services as usual. The Kaduna State Government has also requested the airlines and the Nigerian Railway Corporation to promptly resume normal services to Kaduna.

"Nightime curfew hours will continue to be enforced from 5pm to 6am until further notice."

Residents were also urged to remain peaceful, law-abiding and vigilant.