2019: Igbo To Produce Senate President, Says APC Scribe

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and Secretary of the party in Abia State, Perfect Okorie, has assured the people of the South East of the position of the Senate president to the region in 2019.

Speaking in Alayi, yesterday, at a rally organised by the youth wing of the party in the state, Okorie said the APC-led government, despite propaganda being sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has demonstrated genuine commitment to the development of the South East, in view of the number of projects being executed in the region.

This was even as prominent members of party in the region have been mobilising support at the grassroots for the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The people of Abia State have been suffering in the past few years due to bad governance, championed by the PDP-led state government.

“The time is now to redefine governance by bringing on board innovations and bold ideas that would translate into all-round development of the state.

“We are tired of lies, falsehood and selfishness. Abians deserve a new breath come 2019.

“The ideals of the APC are anchored on probity, transparency and accountability.

“The falsehood being disseminated by selfish politicians in the South East that President Buhari does not like Ndigbo is unpatriotic.

“The 69 on-going projects across the five states in the South-East are testament to the determination of the Federal Government to uplift the South East to enviable heights.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has rehabilitated and constructed more roads and bridges in the region than any previous government.

“These projects include the rehabilitation of the existing Niger Bridge as well as the construction of the second Niger bridge.

“In Abia State, the federal government projects include the rehabilitation of Nkporo-Abariba-Ohafia road, renovation of Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia road, upgrading of Bende-Afam-Ohafia-Arochukwu road (Section 1 and 11), construction of Ahiakwu-Amangwo-Umuahia-Ngwa road, emergency repairs of failed sections in Umuahia-Ariam-Ikot Ekpene road. Other are rehabilitation and reconstruction of Enugu-Porth Harcourt Dual Carriageway (Sections 1 and 11) and construction of Olokoro-Isiala-Oboro-Nnono junction road, among many others.