Nnamdi Kanu: How I Was Smuggled Out Of Nigeria​

In the interview, Kanu alleged that 28 persons were killed during the army operation, which was largely felt around his father’s residence in Umuahia, Abia State.

by The Sun Newspaper Oct 30, 2018

Kanu on Israeli TV Channel 1

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has revealed how he escaped during the military clamp down on the group.

In an interview with Israeli TV Channel 1, Kanu said he was “smuggled out” of the country with the help of relatives.

IPOB was the target of a Nigerian Army operation code-named Operation Python Dance, launched in the South East.

While the group was banned, Kanu went out of public glare until two weeks ago, when a video of him in Israel resurfaced on social media.

He said: “When I came out (of prison), I continued to preach to my people and continued to practise my Jewish religion.

“And, one day, the Nigerian army came to my house to kill me. They killed 28 people in their attempt to kill me.

“My people evacuated me before they came to my bedroom. They took me away and smuggled me out of Nigeria.

“I needed some time to recover, which I did and, then, had to make my way to Israel.”

The IPOB leader added that he feels “relieved” that he “managed to make it” to Israel, “the only place I feel safe in the world.”

