Omisore Denies Knowledge Of 'So-Called Suspension' By Afenifere

Senator Iyiola Omisore, governorship aspirant in Osun State, who sought to contest on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), says he is not aware of his suspension by the pan-Yoruba organisaton over his alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Osun election.

The election had been declared inconclusive as a result of incidents of violence and in the build-up to the rerun, Omisore had played host to stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC.

Omisore, however, pitched the SDP's tent with APC, and said the decision was made “after due consultations with his party leadership and members in all the 30 local government areas of Osun State". See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Omisore Enters Coalition With APC

However, a communique said to have been issued at the end of a meeting on Tuesday, and read by Chief Korede Duyile, a chieftain of the group, disclosed that Omisore had been suspended for "violating Afenifere's directive which affected the outcome of Osun election."

Responding to the suspension, he he noted that his seeming alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the rerun governorship election in Osun State was in the interest of the development of the state.

According to Omisore, "it was the APC that agreed to implement the SDP's manifesto", and that was why the decision was taken.

He said: "It was the Osun Social Democratic Party (SDP) that passed a resolution for a coalition agreement with the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is the party's supremacy in decision making. The Afenifere's action is at variance to the reality on ground as far as the party politics in Osun State is concerned.

"I’m unaware of the pan-Yoruba group's directive because we also have bonafide, notable and active APC members in Afenifere. The interest of Osun SDP was the development of the state, and of the two parties involved in the rerun election, it was the APC that agreed to implement the SDP's manifestos, the reason the decision was made.

"In as much as I’m a member of Afenifere, SDP members in Osun State are not necessarily members of Afenifere. Osun politics is local and I acted in consonance with the position and the will of Osun SDP. However, I'm yet to be informed on the so-called Afenifere's suspension, which as far as I'm concerned bypassed the principle of fair hearing."