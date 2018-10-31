After Brief Illness, Queen Salawa Abeni Says She's Back

Nigerian Yoruba singer, Salawa Abeni, who is popularly referred to as the 'Queen of Waka Music' has revealed that she had to take a break from music as a result of a brief illness.

She, however, said she is back fully to music.

In an interview with Sahara TV at the 2018 Ake Books and Arts Festival, Abeni said her fans should expect new tunes from her soon.

Abeni who was crowned the 'Queen of Waka Music' by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, called on Nigerians to pray for the country as the elections draws closer.

“All of us need to be prayerful for our dear country, this is not me alone. I will do my own contribution as musician, you do your own as a journalist. Continue to pray and write.

“My fans all over the world, I really thank you. Queen Salawa was off the stage after a brief illness, but I am back for good,” she said.

In 1976, after the release of her debut album titled, 'Late General Mortal Ramat Mohammed', she became one of the top female artistes in Yoruba genre to sell more than one million copies of the album in Nigeria. She was married to Kollington Ayinla until 1994, when they went their separate ways.