Bayelsa Government Agrees To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage

“I want to assure Bayelsa workers that government is in support of your quest for minimum wage. The N30,000 minimum wage will be implemented by the state government," Wellington Obiri, Head of Civil Service, Bayelsa State, said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2018

The Bayelsa State Government has agreed to the workers' demand for N30,000 as the new minimum wage.

Wellington Obiri, Head of Civil Service, Bayelsa State made the promise when the leaders of the state’s Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) led a peaceful protest to the Government House, Yenagoa, on Tuesday.

Addressing the workers, he said: “I want to assure Bayelsa workers that government is in support of your quest for minimum wage. The N30,000 minimum wage will be implemented by the state government.

“In anticipation of that, Governor Seriake Dickson has directed the Head of Service and the Finance Committee to start working out the modalities for the implementation of whatever decision that is agreed and such a decision will be adhered to by the government.”

In his response to government's promise on payment of the new figure, Comrade John Bipre-Ndiomu, NLC Chairman in the state, said the essence of the protest was to ensure that workers were treated fairly and the N30,000 minimum wage is implemented to the letter.

“We have come to inform our state government that we are also waiting on them and that immediately the Federal Government gives approval, we are assured that the states will follow suit. We will ensure that, that which is due to workers gets to them. We can never be slaves in our own land. We produce the wealth of this country and others share the wealth," he said.

On his part, Tari Daunana, TUC Chairman, called on leaders to manage the country’s resources well in order to add value to Nigerian workers.

He said: “We want to call on our privileged leaders that are managing our resources to to add value to Nigerians and the society. Leadership is about the legacy you leave for the unborn generations. It will speak for you whether good or bad."

