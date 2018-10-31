FG Donates $500k To Support Guinea Bissau Election

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed this, in Abuja, when he received in audience, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General to Guinea Bissau, Jose Viegas Filho.

Onyeama said the Federal Government also approved electoral kits and vehicles to enhance the successful conduct of the election.

Onyeama said, “ Mr President (Buhari), as the head of ECOWAS heads of Government, sent a delegation to Guinea Bissau together with the president of ECOWAS.

“It is in the framework of establishing peace and stability in Guinea Bissau and starting with the election, Mr President has approved for a substantial number of elections kits to enable them to carry out this election.

“Without those kits which are over 250, it is going to be difficult to carry out the election. The last batch of it is about to be delivered and in addition, Mr President has approved the supply of vehicles with about 500,000 dollars.”

Onyeama further said President Buhari’s gesture was to help Guinea Bissau get out of what has been a very difficult situation for a number of years.

He added that Guinea Bissau was very important for the ECOWAS sub-region, adding that President Buhari, as the ECOWAS chairman, was interested in the political situation in Guinea Bissau.

Onyeama’s words, “And of course, he is happy with a lot of progress that has been made in that country. Nigeria has helped supply electoral kits to facilitate the election in that country.

“In fact, it seems that this was really a precondition for them to move to the electoral front.”

Onyeama added that Nigeria, in conjunction with the United Nations and ECOWAS, was determined to ensure the overall political stability in Guinea Bissau in order to usher in economic development that is needed in Guinea Bissau.

On his part, Filho expressed gratitude to the Nigerian government for its role in the Guinea Bissau legislative election.

Filho said, “We came here to exchange views and express appreciation not in the name of Guinea Bissau, but in the name of the of the international community because I represent the UN in Guinea Bissau. I thank Nigeria for the assistance to Guinea Bissau.”