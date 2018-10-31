Ganduje Under Fire Again As Fresh Video Nails Him For Collecting Millions In Kickbacks

Barely one month after a video was published by Daily Nigerian showing Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kaduna State, receiving kickbacks from a yet-to-be-identified contractor, another video has surfaced on social media, showing the Governor in a similar position.

While appearing before a panel constituted by the Kano House of Assembly, Jaafar Jaafar, Publisher of Daily Nigerian newspaper, revealed that Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, had been collecting kickbacks from contractors in the state for a long time.

The latest video was shared by @SKSolaKuti on Twitter on Wednesday.

In it, Ganduje is seen engaged in a discussion with someone on contracts relating to infrastructure.

The transcription of the video showed the value of the Deputy Governor's office at N35million, a certain Dandinshe road valued at N200million (although the speaker said N220 million), and Rochas Road at N69 million.

Afterwards, the Governor is seen collecting money in bundles from the 'contractor'.