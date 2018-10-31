Tyler Perry Says He's Ready To 'Kill Off' Madea

American actor Tyler Perry has revealed plans to end his fictional older self, 'Madea'.

Tyler, who wrote and directed the 2018 blockbuster movie, Acrimony, made this known on Monday in an interview on Bevy Smith’s SiriusXM show.

He said after his farewell tour, he will release the last Madea movie titled 'A Madea Family Funeral' and that would be all.

He said: “It’s time for me to kill that old bi–h. I’m tired, man! I’m tired. We gonna say goodbye in ’19. I just don’t want to be her age playing her, so, we’re going to say goodbye to her."

Madea is the character of an elderly African American woman played by Tyler Perry. 'She' was first introduced in a stage play in 1999 titled 'I Can Do Bad All By Myself'.