Kano Assembly Invites Ganduje Over Bribery Scandal​

The Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday invited Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, to appear before its ad-hoc committee probing videos showing him allegedly taking bribe.

Ganduje is expected to appear before the committee on Friday.

The Assembly constituted a committee on October 15 to establish the authenticity of the videos.

On Wednesday, another video surfaced showing Ganduje dressed in black Kaftan collecting alleged bribe from a contractor.

The footage exposed the names of the contractors, projects and the voice of the purported bribe giver.

It also has translation in English with dates and timelines.

Unlike the previous videos released by DAILY NIGERIAN, the latest was suspected to have been released by other parties who could have had access to them after copies were released on request to security agencies and Kano Assembly.