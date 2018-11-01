Ogun PDP Picks Reuben Abati As Deputy Governorship Candidate

“Prince Leke Shittu and Dr. Reuben Abati were duly acknowledged as the Ogun PDP governorship and deputy governorship candidates respectively," the statement read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2018

Reuben Abati, former Senior Special Assistant to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has been selected as the running mate of Leke Shittu, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State.

This was made known in a statement signed by Buruji Kashamu on Wednesday.

Gbenga Daniel, former governor of the state, was listed as the senatorial candidate for Ogun East district.

Following a Federal High Court ruling, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had accepted the candidates’ list submitted by the Adebayo Dayo-led faction loyal to Kashamu.

Kashamu asked the public to disregard the statement credited to Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary.

The statement read: “The candidates’ list of the Kashamu backed the Bayo Dayo exco of Ogun PDP has been received and fully acknowledged by INEC for the 2019 elections.

“Former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, is for the Senate, Ogun East; and all other candidates for the Senatorial, Federal House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly were also accepted and duly acknowledged.

“Any rumour being peddled around by our National Chairman and National Publicity Secretary through a purported press release should be disregarded, as the duo are deliberately acting unlawfully and beyond their powers to which they’ve refused wise counsel to toe the path of rule of law.”

SaharaReporters, New York

