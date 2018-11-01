Ondo CEO Stabbed To Death In Multiple Places 'By Togolese Cook'

"He was stabbed in multiple places with a sharp knife, which could have been authorised for military personnel," one of the Police investigators said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2018

Ope Bademosi, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Switch Limited, has been stabbed to death at his residence in Onikoyi Lane, Parkview Estate, in Lagos State.

Chief Bademosi, who is also the Chairman of the Ondo Development Committee (ODC) in Ondo State, was allegedly killed by his cook.

SaharaReporters learnt that the cook has been dentified as a Togolese who was employed four days before the incident. The cook, whose real name could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, ran away from the house.

A source in the neighborhood confirmed the incident, saying the wife of the deceased raised the alarm.

“I heard a scream from the wife and I immediately ran into their flat and saw her crying bitterly with people holding her. We went inside and noticed that the music playing on the stero was at its highest volume. Then, we discovered him in his pool of blood and we called the Police.

"However, we heard that the new cook stabbed him to death. From what I heard, after the cook killed him with a knife, he entered the bathroom, where he wash his hands and dropped the white apron he put on which was stained with blood and ran away,@ the source said.

"He even ransacked the rooms and carted away valuables that he could lay his hands on, which included some jewelries and the chief's mobile phone."

Narrating the incident to neighbours, Mrs. Bademosi said she had gone to the bank for a transaction and had been trying to reach her husband to no avail.

A neighbour added: "On her way back, she called her husband and couldn’t hear what he was saying, as his words were not really clear before the call dropped. She attempted to call him back, but he wasn’t picking up his phone. On getting to the gate, the security man was asleep and didn’t respond to the sound of the car horn till she got down from her car to bang on the security man's window.

"The security man woke up and he eventually opened the gate for her, but on entering the room she met her husband lying in a pool of blood. She also couldn't find the new cook, and that was when she screamed for help. Probably out of fear, the security man, who was just employed on Sunday as well, also took to his own heels upon the news that his boss had been murdered."

A team of investigators at the Nigeria Police Force Homicide section confirmed that Bademosi was killed with a knife.

"He was stabbed in multiple places with a sharp knife, which could have been authorised for military personnel," one of the investigators said.

The Divisional Police Officer in Charge of the Ikoyi Division, Lagos, Mustapha Tijani, also confirmed the incident and said the Police would soon issue an official statement.

