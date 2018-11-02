JUST IN: Police Reveal Name Of Togolese Cook Who 'Stabbed' His Boss To Death In Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force in Ondo State has identified the Togolese cook who allegedly killed his boss, Ope Bademosi, at his residence in Ikoyi area of Parkview in Lagos.

Bademosi, the Chairman of Credit Switch Technology, was stabbed to death on Wednesday in his room while his wife was away.

Paraded the cook before reporters on Friday, Femi Joseph, the Police spokesman in Ondo State, said he was arrested in Ondo town.

Joseph identified the cook as Sunday Afobale, a 22-year-old from Contonou, adding that the cook had been confessing to the Police about the crime.

"It would be recalled that three days ago, the cook of Chief Ope Bademosi reportedly stabbed his boss to death and since then the Police have declared him wanted.

"But fortunately for us, today, DPO Fagun, Ondo town, SP Olajide Samuel and his team were able to track and arrest the suspect along with two other suspects in Ondo town.

"He is in our custody and has been giving us useful information; but as we know, the case happened in Lagos State Police Command, so we have already handed him over back to our men in Lagos State where the incident happened.

"We will not want to talk too much about the suspect for now because he is still giving the Police useful information about the murder of his boss.

"In order not to jeopardize our investigation on the case, he said many things that would be helpful for us, but we would want to remain silence on the information that he has given to us.

"As soon as the Police complete the investigation, the Lagos state police command shall surely let the whole Nigeria know what really transpire and how the incident took place.”