The Nigerian Army has led a delegation to observe the Jana-Iza prayers for the late Major General Idris Alkali (rtd).

The religious ceremony was held at the National Mosque, Abuja, on Saturday.

The event was attended by Lieutenant General T.Y. Buratai, senior officers of the Nigerian Army and other dignitaries.

The body of the late Major General was draped with the Nigerian flag, as he was laid in the mosque.