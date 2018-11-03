Bayelsa Workers To Receive Part Payment Of Salary Arrears

Maxwell Ebibai, Commissioner for Finance, said the governor’s directive followed the receipt of N24.1 billion of the Paris Club funds.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2018

Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State, has directed the payment of two months out of the outstanding three months salary arrears owed to workers in the state.

Pensioners will also receive four months of their seven months pension arrears.

In a statement on Thursday, Maxwell Ebibai, Commissioner for Finance, said the governor’s directive followed the receipt of N24.1 billion of the Paris Club funds.

Dickson had issued an earlier directive to pay the two months’ salary arrears and four months pension arrears with part of the Paris Club funds on September 25, 2018, but had to put it on hold when the Federal Government withdrew the money.

Ebibai said the Treasury Department had already commenced steps to carry out the directive.

According to him, the state is still expecting the last tranche of the Paris Club funds, adding that the governor also directed the payment of October salaries to workers following the receipt of the October allocation from the federation account.

He said: “The Bayelsa State Government has received the sum of N24.1 billion Paris Club refund. The governor, in keeping faith with his previous promise, has directed the payment of the two months arrears of salaries and four months pension.

“Treasury has already commenced steps to carry out the directive. The state is still expecting the last tranche of the Paris Club money which would be managed as prudently and transparently as the government has done with funds in the state.

“The government took a decision to inform Bayelsans of these receipts in line with the transparency covenant of the government with the people. In addition, the governor has directed the payment of October salaries from receipts from the federation account and the directive has been carried out with release of funds to ministries.”

Ebibai said that government would always give priority to the welfare of workers as shown by the prompt payment of salaries in the state.

