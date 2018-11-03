INEC Closes Submission Of Nomination Forms For Governorship, State Assembly Elections

An INEC staff who did not want his name mentioned said that about 38 political parties including the major political parties had completed the process of submission of their forms.

by DAILYPOST Nov 03, 2018

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday said it would not extend the deadline for the submission of nomination forms by political parties’ candidates for the governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The Director of Voter Education and Publicity (VEP), Oluwole-Osaze Uzzi, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that the submission deadline stipulated remained Friday night.

“The Commission time table for the general elections was issued and nothing has changed. The deadline for submission of forms for governorship and State House of Assembly election remains Nov. 2,” Uzzi said.

NAN correspondent who visited the submission centre at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, reports that representatives of political parties were seen at different stages of submission of their nominations forms.

The National Chairman of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), Malam Shittu Mohammed, commended the process of the submission.

<div id="mvp-content-body-top" relative"="">

“We just submitted our nomination forms. I want to commend INEC for having this organised arrangement, everything is peaceful and organised,” Mohammed said.

He said that APDA would be fielding candidates for governorship and State House of Assembly elections in 17 states.

An INEC staff who did not want his name mentioned said that about 38 political parties including the major political parties had completed the process of submission of their forms.

The staff said that some of the political parties were still at various stages of submission, while some were about to start.
Among the political parties waiting to submit their norms, he said, were the United Progressives Party (UPP), the Green Party and Accord Party.

The UPP in its letter of address to INEC Chairman and signed by the Chairman of the party, Chief Chekwas Okorie, said it would be fielding governorship candidates in 18 States and 179 candidates for State of House Assembly elections.

The Nigeria Community Movement Party (NCMP) National Secretary, Mr Ibrahim Mohammad, who was also at the submission centre, told NAN that the party would be fielding candidates in 10 states for both elections.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
DAILYPOST

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Disowns Campaign Organisation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics My Relationship With Atiku Not About 2019 –Tinubu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections El-Rufai 'Deliberately' Picks A Woman — A Medical Doctor — As Running Mate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Atiku Under Fire For Holding Strategy Session With '400-Man Campaign Team' In Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections ‘He's Not Qualified To Run The Economy — Ezekwesili Punctures Atiku’s ‘So-Called' Business Acumen
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: WAEC 'Presents' Certificate To Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Disowns Campaign Organisation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Two Global Banks Close Offices In Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics My Relationship With Atiku Not About 2019 –Tinubu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections El-Rufai 'Deliberately' Picks A Woman — A Medical Doctor — As Running Mate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education WAEC Explains Why F9 Subjects Are Missing From Buhari's Certificate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Under Fire For Holding Strategy Session With '400-Man Campaign Team' In Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections ‘He's Not Qualified To Run The Economy — Ezekwesili Punctures Atiku’s ‘So-Called' Business Acumen
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS New Minimum Wage: FG Speaks Ahead Of Nationwide Strike
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: WAEC 'Presents' Certificate To Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Speaks On APC Crisis, Lambasts Amosun, Okorocha
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Army Defends Shooting Of Shi'ites With Trump's 'Firearm' Video
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Refusal To Pay N975M Was The Beginning Of My Problem With Health Ministry, Says NHIS Boss
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad