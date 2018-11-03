Two Students Trek Seven Days From Kano To Abuja For Atiku

Two students, Muhammad Sufyan and Jafar Kabir, who embarked on a solidarity trek to express their support for Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have arrived at their destination.

The duo took off from Kano on October 26, 2018 and arrived Abuja on Friday, November 2, 2018. They arrived at the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking on the reason they embarked on the trek, Sufyan tweeted: "I and Jafar have started trekking for our future president, His Excellency, @atiku, from Kano to Abuja to show our full support for him in the forthcoming election in 2019".

Sufyan and Kabir took off from their campus in Wudil, Kano State and headed for Abuja. They said they embarked on the trek on behalf of the organisation, Northern Student Support for Atiku (NSSA).