Lagos APC Presents Hamzat As Sanwo-Olu's Running Mate

The announcement was made at the party secretariat on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2018

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially presented Dr Femi Hamzat as the deputy governorship candidate for the state.

At the event, which was attended by party executives in the state, Hamzat was officially declared the running mate to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the APC governorship candidate.

Hamzat was born in 1964 in Lagos and holds a B.Sc. in Agricultural Engineering and M.Sc. in Crop Processing Engineering, both from the University of Ibadan.

He also has a doctorate degree in System Process Engineering from Cranfield University, England.

He was appointed Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Lagos State in 2011.

SaharaReporters, New York

