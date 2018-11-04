Tiwa Savage Becomes First Female To Win MTV Best African Act

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has emerged the 2018 Best African Act at the MTV European Music Awards.

The singer who was at the venue of the event in Bilbao, Spain on Sunday, clinched the award after beating fellow Nigerian, Davido, and other African acts.

She is the first African female to win the award.

A few days ago, Tiwa Savage went viral on social media internet recently when she featured as a video vixen for the music video, 'Fever' by Nigerian singer Wizkid.

The MTV EMA is an event which seeks to honour pop artistes.