Tiwa Savage Becomes First Female To Win MTV Best African Act

She clinched the award after beating Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and other African acts.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2018

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has emerged the 2018 Best African Act at the MTV European Music Awards.

The singer who was at the venue of the event in Bilbao, Spain on Sunday, clinched the award after beating fellow Nigerian, Davido, and other African acts.

She is the first African female to win the award.

A few days ago, Tiwa Savage went viral on social media internet recently when she featured as a video vixen for the music video, 'Fever' by Nigerian singer Wizkid. 

The MTV EMA is an event which seeks to honour pop artistes.

