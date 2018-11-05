2019: I Won’t Surrender My Mandate, Adebutu Declares

Oladipupo Adebutu

Factional Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, in Ogun state, Oladipupo Adebutu, has declared he would not be frustrated by the antics of some chieftains of the party and abandon his mandate as the legitimate governorship candidate of the party.

Adebutu, declared this on Friday while featuring on a live telecast programme in Lagos and monitored by our correspondent in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

According to him, activities of Sen. Buruji Kashamu, through his purported state Exco led by Bayo Dayo, to strip him of the party ticket would amount to nothing.

Saturday Sun recalls that Kashamu-backed faction, through a Federal High Court order, compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise list of candidates presented to it by Dayo-led group of Ogun PDP.

In compliance with court order, INEC during the week, wrote the office of the National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, to officially notify the party it would only recognise and accept list of candidates from Dayo faction.

But Adebutu on Friday, insisted he would fly the party’s governorship flag in 2019, noting he was produced through a primary conducted by the national officials of PDP.

He said, “I’m a member of the PDP constitutionally recognised even by the Supreme Court of the land, and backed by the national secretariat of the party. The people now fighting desperately to upturn the wishes of the people deliberately refused to participate in the primary, how then could they emerge in a process they didn’t participate in.

“The constitution of our great says only the primary conducted and supervised by its officials would be accepted.

“You don’t dash people political positions in a democratic process, it must be keenly contested for which informed why former governor, Gbenga Daniel rejected the senatorial position given to him by Buruji Kashamu and his co travelers.

“All these litigations here and there orchestrated by Buruji Kashamu and his cohorts are only side attractions and delay tactics. We will soon start our campaign in a grand-style.

“I’m not going to leave the party we all laboured to build. Forget the insinuations about names in those fictitious lists. We will campaign vigorously to make our presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar wins in a landslide victory as well as all candidates on our party platform.”