FG Meets With Labour In Last-Minute Scramble To Avert Strike

Apart from Ayuba Wabba, President of NLC, some representatives of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), as well as the Chairman of the National Income and Wages Commission are also attending the meeting on the labour side. Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State, and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, were at the meeting as well.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2018

Leaders of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) have arrived at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in Abuja for last-minute negotiations over the new minimum wage.

The labour leaders, who are seeking an upward review of the current minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000, had earlier threatened to commence a nationwide strike on Tuesday November 6 if the government fails to meet their demands today.

The meeting is holding behind closed doors meeting, after which the media will be briefed on the outcome.

SaharaReporters, New York

