JUST IN: Head Of Service Orders Workers To Report At Their Duty Posts

"In view of the above, I am directed to inform you that all staff are expected to continue to report at their duty posts to carry out their duties pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction," read the circular. "All Permanent Secretaries and Heads of extra-Ministerial Departments and Agencies are to bring the content of this circular to the attention of their staff and ensure strict compliance."

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2018

Winifred Oyo-Ita, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, has directed workers to ensure that they report to their duty posts on Tuesday despite plans of the organized labour to begin an indefinite strike.

In a circular titled ‘Notice of court injunction on proposed strike action: Directive for compliance’ and dated November 5, 2018, Oyo-Ita said the order became necessary because the National Industrial Court had restrained the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on the industrial action on Tuesday pending the determination of the substantive suit on Thursday November 8. 

In the circular, signed on behalf of the HOCSF by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, all permanent secretaries were asked to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

“The attention of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has been drawn to the order of interim injunction by the Abuja Division of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria dated November 2, 2018 restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress and their members from embarking on or taking part in the strike or industrial action to commence on Tuesday, November 6, 2018,” read the circular.

“In view of the above, I am directed to inform you that all staff are expected to continue to report at their duty posts to carry out their duties pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

“All Permanent Secretaries and Heads of extra-Ministerial Departments and Agencies are to bring the content of this circular to the attention of their staff and ensure strict compliance.”

SaharaReporters, New York

