Three Arrested For trying To Secure Nigerian Passport With Fake Documents

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2018

Three people are currently remanded in the prison custody in Katsina State, following their attempt to procure the Nigerian international passport with fake documents.

Among the three was an official of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) who connived with two applicants to ensure procurement of the international passports using unsporting documents.

A statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Sunday James, gave the name of the service officer as Mr. Peter Ethan but declined to name the others.

James said the trio were arraigned in Federal High Court, Katsina State, on Tuesday and were subsequently remanded in prison custody for their fraudulent act.

The statement said the three suspects would remain in prison till November 13 when they would be re-arraigned in the court.

He said the triowere arraigned on a three-count charge of “conspiracy to procure passport using false information, submitting false information to procure passport and counselling a person to produce false information for purpose of procuring Passport".

He declared that the offences were in contravention of the provisions of the Immigration Act 2015.

He emphasised that Muhammadu Babandede, the Comptroller-General of Immigration, had advised Nigerians in several forums to always ensure that they present genuine breeder documents for passport applications, while also warning NIS officers to desist from colluding with passport applicants to commit such offences.

He assured the public that the service would not fail to prosecute all offenders, including serving officers of the service, and also commended the efforts of Katsina State Command for its relentless war against organised crime.

