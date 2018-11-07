Ondo APC Begs Olusola Oke Not To Leave

The crisis-ridden All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has begged Olusola Oke, a chieftain of the party, to reconsider his threat of dumping the party.

Last week, many supporters of Oke had showed their grievances with the way the governing party was being run like an "occult group".

The supporters, who converged for a meeting at the residence of Oke at Ijapo Estate of Akure, expressed preparedness to leave the party for a new platform.

At the meeting, Oke also aired his own grievances, noting that he had been rejected, marginalized and humiliated by leaders of the party since his defection to APC.

But a statement on Wednessday by Alex Kalejaye, Publicity Secretary of the APC in Ondo State, denied all the claims of rejection and humiliation raised by Oke and his loyalists.

Kalejaye said both Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the Chairman of the APC, Mr Ade Adetimehin, had always placed Olusola Oke in high regard due to his political strength.

"We have read with a sense of disbelief the report credited to a frontline chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, and his followers, that they have suffered humiliation and rejection in the party.

“The State chapter is taken aback by this claim, because Chief Oke, a notable personality with vast political experience, is well-respected by the Governor, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and the State Secretariat of the APC."

He said Adetimehin had always displayed respect and appreciation for the political exploits and professional attainments of Chief Oke.



“Adetimehin believes very strongly that the fortune of APC in Ondo State would be greatly enhanced with the political experience of Oke as well as his followers.

"This is readily explained by the quick response and visit to Oke’s country home in Okitipupa by the State Working Committee, led by Adetimehin, to condole with him over the loss of his elder brother recently. As a colleague in the legal profession, the governor regards Chief Oke as a worthy partner in the quest for the political and economic emancipation of Ondo State.

The statement, however, noted that the ruling party wants all its leaders and faithful members to work in harmony in order to strengthen its fold in the state ahead of 2019 poll.

“It is expedient to state in crystal clear language, that the two leaders are both eager to see the development of the Sunshine State, and are mostly in touch, particularly, on matters that border on the well-being of the party and the state.

“We want to appeal that Chief Oke and his followers exercise some patience while the leader of the party in the state and our dear Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, look into some of the issues raised, with a view to addressing them."