EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Releases Video Of How It Overran The Army In Kumshe

Boko Haram has released a video footage of its raid on a Nigerian military formation in Kumshe, Borno State, at the weekend.

In the latest propaganda video released by the Abubakar Shakau faction of Boko Haram, its fighters were seen assembled and driving Hilux vans painted in military colours, wielding assault rifles, as they attacked a military facility in ‘Kumshe’, Borno State.

The attack took place "at 5pm last Sunday, the 4th of November," a spokesman of the group said.

The attack apparently happened barely 24 hours before ISWAP, a rival faction of Boko Haram, raided a military base in Kukawa Local Government, where dozens of soldiers were reported killed or missing, and lethal military equipment carted away by the terror group.

As the Shekau faction has not been as brazen as ISWAP in the last couple of months, this video may be an attempt by the group to prove that it is still very potent.

The video, nine minutes and 27 seconds long, showed the fighters moving in a convoy of trucks and other fighters on foot, in a fire fight with the military.

The images also showed arms and ammunition it claimed to have seized during the attack and other personal belongings of soldiers, including a photo album with pictures of the leadership of the military, including the photo of late Major General Idris Alkali who was killed recently in Jos and his corpse found in a well.

The group also said its leader, Abubakar Shekau, has featured in a video that will be released soon.