JUST IN: Atiku Approves N33,000 Minimum Wage For All 100,000 Staff On His Payroll

El-Yakub said over 100,000 people are currently drawing salary on a monthly basis from the former Vice President.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 08, 2018

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved N33,000 as minimum wage for all staff in his conglomerate.

Mohammed El-Yakub, Managing Director of Gotel Communications, Atiku's media outfit based in Yola, confirmed this to SaharaReporters on Thursday, saying “the N33,000 new salary scale, which takes effect from November 2018, includes domestic servants and all categories of workers on the former VP's payroll.

El-Yakub said over 100,000 people are currently drawing salary on a monthly basis from the former Vice President.

Following the recommendation of N30,000 as minimum wage by the tripartite committee set up by the Federal Government, Atiku had urged President Muhammadu Buhari to endorse the figure.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy Atiku Needs Crash Course On Economy, Says Oduduwa Group
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Don't Force Me To Talk, Olusola Oke Fires Back At Ondo APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Adjourns Plenary For APU Conference
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections If Buhari Wins In 2019, Nigerians Will Be Running To Neighboiring Countries To Feed
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Boroffice's Opponent, Abayomi, To Quit APC As Akeredolu Seeks To Spite Buhari, Oshiomhole
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Minimum Wage Should Be Nothing Less Than N100,000/Month, Says Sowore's TIB Movement
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

DailyTrust Newspaper FG Renames Black Maria, Approves N1.5bn For New Vans
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News Court Refuses To Grant Nigerian Govt’s Request For Ekweremadu’s Arrest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Releases Video Of How It Overran The Army In Kumshe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper Buhari, Atiku Clash Over N30,000 Minimum Wage
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Economy Atiku Needs Crash Course On Economy, Says Oduduwa Group
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Reps Ask Buhari To Sack NEMA DG For ‘Embezzling Over N33billion’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Business Fayemi Revokes Shop Allocations To Ekiti Traders
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Police Dismiss Officer Caught On Video Getting Drunk
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Don't Force Me To Talk, Olusola Oke Fires Back At Ondo APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER We’re Unaware Of Oshiomhole’s Grilling By DSS, Says APC​
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari’s Certificate And The Long Knives By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Okorocha Drags IGP Idris, EFCC To Court, Demands N1bn
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad