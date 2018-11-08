Nationwide Strike Looming In Aviation Industry Over 'Condition Of Service'

A source close to one of the agencies told our correspondents on Thursday that there was no reason for the commission to be lackadaisical with the approvals over seven years agreements that were reached separately among the agencies.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 08, 2018

There are strong indications that aviation unions may in the next few weeks embark on an industrial action following the reluctance of the National Wages and Salaries Commission in releasing workers Condition of Services (CoS) for all the five federal pararstatals.

The agencies are Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT).

The source further noted that this situation had brought grievous harm to the spirit and law of collective bargaining, public service rules guiding such process and the rules of natural justice.

The source added that it was therefore unjustifiable for the Commission to hold down the process and well-being of thousands of workers in the sector for such an indefinite time on account of a phantom harmonisation exercise.

