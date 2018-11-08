Peace Corps Boss Accused Of Receiving N18.7m 'Share' From N54m 'Job Scam'

Ambassador Dickson Akoh, the National Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, is again the subject of allegations of benefitting from fraudulent activities tabled before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A group, Good Governance Agenda (GGA), that petitioned the anti-graft agency is seeking an investigation into a "job scam" amounting to the sum of N54 million, involving Gombe State Commandant of the Corps, Ambore Enoch, who is under investigation by the agency.

In a petition obtained by SaharaReporters, the group alleged that the crime was committed in conivance with Akoh. They stated in the petition that the Peace Corps boss had taken the sum of N18.7 million out of the N54 million, as his own share.

According to the petition signed by its President, Bitrus Auta, "the same scam has been replicated nationwide with the Commandant’s consent".

The petition read: “As already established by the diligent investigation carried out by professionals in the Commission, N18.7 million of the amount taken from applicants was transferred to Peace Corps headquarters in Abuja.

"It is therefore our firm belief that Amb. (Dr) Dickson A.O. Akoh has questions to answer in this regard. We have been in touch with our colleagues in other states and the same pattern of fraud was repeated, with the state commandants making similar remittances to Dr. Akoh’s account."

“He complicated the crimes of extortion and obtaining funds through fraudulent presentation, adding the crime of bribery to it as he has repeatedly bragged about how he has 'sorted' members of the National Assembly (House of Representatives and Senate), who should have held public hearings to expose how unemployed youth were swindled with the promise of jobs with the Peace Corps of Nigeria.

"His position is that the lawmakers on his payroll cannot initiate motions to stop your Commission from successfully investigating and prosecuting him."