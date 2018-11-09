BREAKING: Journalists Chased Out With Broken Bottles As Hoodlums Take Over Ondo Assembly

At least four lawmakers were injured by the armed hoodlums, who had a field day despite the heavy presence of security agencies. Belongings worth millions, including vehicles, have been destroyed by the rampaging hoodlums. Also, some journalists who were at the House of Assembly escaped by whiskers as they chased out of the chamber with broken bottles.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 09, 2018

 

Hoodlums have taken over the Ondo state House of Assembly following the impeachment of the Speaker, Rt (Hon) Bamidele David Oloyelogun.

Oloyelogun was removed on Friday alongside the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ogundeji Iroji, amid heavy rancour at the parliamentary house.

Both Hon. Oloyelogun, representing Ifedore Constituency, and Ogundeji, representing Odigbo Constituency II, were removed by two-third majority of the Assembly.

The two men were impeached over alleged "gross misconduct and incompetence, and exhaustion of the budget allocation to the Assembly running into N1.5billion".

Hon. Olamide George, representing Akure North Constituency, has been elected as the new Speaker of the troubled assembly, while Abimbola Fajolu, representing Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo, has been elected as the new Deputy Speaker.

Fatai Olotu, representing the Akoko North East in the House, revealed to journalists that both men had been subsequently sworn-in.

However, the hoodlums who are members of National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NUTRW), were led by their Chairman, Jacob Dabo, aka 'Dajo'.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the hoodlums, armed with dangerous weapons such as sticks and stones, unleashed terror on the presiding officers of Assembly.

